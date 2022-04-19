Myanmar energy ministry says no shortage of fuel stocks

April 19 (Reuters) - Myanmar is not facing a shortage of petrol and diesel stocks, the country's military-controlled energy ministry said on Tuesday, seeking to allay concerns after long queues of motorists had formed at petrol stations in some cities.

The energy ministry said in a statement that the country's stocks held 45 million gallons of petrol and 70 million gallons of diesel, while two fuel shipments were also docked at port.

