Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificMyanmar forces kill at least one person - local media

Reuters
1 minute read

One man was shot dead by Myanmar security forces in the country's second-biggest city of Mandalay on Monday, local news reports said.

It was the first such reported killing since Southeast Asian countries reached a consensus at the weekend with Myanmar's ruling junta to end violence.

Mizzima and Khit Thit Media said some other people had been wounded in the shooting in Mandalay. Mizzima said a woman on a motorcycle had also been shot dead in the southern town of Dawei.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:06 AM UTCJapan ruling party election loss a blow to Suga government

Japan's ruling party suffered a triple blow at by-elections over the weekend, as voter frustration with scandals and government management of the coronavirus risked weakening the influence of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government.

Asia PacificHong Kong, Singapore to start long-delayed travel bubble next month
Asia PacificThailand starts stricter COVID-19 shutdown, but experts say not enough
Asia PacificMalaysia says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will be used for over 60s
Asia PacificModerna applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in the Philippines