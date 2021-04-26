One man was shot dead by Myanmar security forces in the country's second-biggest city of Mandalay on Monday, local news reports said.

It was the first such reported killing since Southeast Asian countries reached a consensus at the weekend with Myanmar's ruling junta to end violence.

Mizzima and Khit Thit Media said some other people had been wounded in the shooting in Mandalay. Mizzima said a woman on a motorcycle had also been shot dead in the southern town of Dawei.

