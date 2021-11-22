Myanmar junta chief to be absent from China-ASEAN leader summit -sources

Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing attends the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia June 23, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing is not attending a virtual China-ASEAN leaders' summit on Monday, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting.

The sources, from governments of the attending countries, said Myanmar was to be represented instead by its ambassador to China.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.