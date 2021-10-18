Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Myanmar junta chief says committed to restoring peace, democracy

1 minute read

Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing delivers his speech at the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia June 23, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta leader on Monday defended his military government's actions in a regional peace plan and said it was seeking to restore order, but that its opponents were committing violence, which ASEAN should take notice of.

In a televised address, coup leader Min Aung Hlaing reiterated the junta's five-step process toward restoring democracy, and said some of the things demanded by a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were non-negotiable.

It was Min Aung Hlaing's first remarks since ASEAN agreed to sideline him from an upcoming leaders' summit over lack of progress in a peace roadmap.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:34 AM UTC

Analysis: Echoing the opposition, Japan's Kishida woos voters with Abenomics critique

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seeking to steal opposition thunder at this month's general election by mimicking their criticism of predecessor Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics", promising to shrink income gaps and bolster the middle class.

Asia Pacific
Some Sydney school students return as more COVID-19 curbs eased
Asia Pacific
New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown in battle on Delta variant
Asia Pacific
Myanmar junta leader blames opponents for prolonging unrest
Asia Pacific
Malaysian court releases convicted ex-PM Najib's passport for trip to Singapore