Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificMyanmar junta leader arrives in Jakarta for ASEAN crisis summit

Reuters
1 minute read

Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s junta chief, arrived in Jakarta on Saturday for a summit of Southeast Asian leaders centred on the crisis in his country, video footage released by the Indonesian presidential palace showed.

Min Aung Hlaing, who was in charge of the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar that sparked the bloody crisis, was seen descending from a plane and shaking the hands of Indonesian officials.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · April 23, 2021 · 10:09 PM UTCSoutheast Asian leaders to discuss Myanmar with coup leader

Southeast Asian leaders will try to forge a path to end violence and instability in Myanmar at a summit on Saturday expected to include Min Aung Hlaing, the general in charge of the military takeover in February that sparked bloodshed and economic chaos.

Asia PacificIndustry, green groups push Australia for action after it fails to adopt new emission targets
Asia PacificMyanmar junta leader arrives in Jakarta for ASEAN crisis summit
Asia PacificThailand reports 2,839 new coronavirus cases, 8 new deaths
Asia PacificJapan promises safe Olympics after unveiling new emergency measures