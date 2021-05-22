Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia PacificMyanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi in good health

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was in good health and would face court in the coming days, in excerpts of an interview published online on Saturday.

It was his first interview since overthrowing Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 coup.

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health. She is at her home and healthy. She is going to face trial at the court in a few days," he said by video link with the Hong Kong-based Chinese language broadcaster Phoenix Television. "Like I said before, she tried all she could."

