Myanmar junta leader to visit Moscow, plans space and nuclear meetings -RIA
July 12 (Reuters) - The head of Myanmar's military junta will visit Moscow and plans to meet the head of Russia's space agency as well as officials at the Rosatom nuclear agency, state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday.
