A police officer walks as he guards outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, before the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Myanmar's ruling junta is focusing on creating a stable situation in the country before agreeing to allow a visit by a Southeast Asian envoy, as part of a five-point consensus agreed by regional leaders last month, an official said on Friday.

Major Kaung Htet San, a spokesman for the ruling military council, told a televised briefing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, wanted to send a special representative and Myanmar would "cooperate regarding that envoy" when a certain level of security and stability had been achieved.

