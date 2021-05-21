Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Myanmar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during an event at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York City, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Myanmar's military junta is seeking to prolong its rule by banning Aung San Suu Kyi's political party, an official in the shadow government said on Friday, responding to media reports that the party would be dissolved for alleged vote fraud.

"The announcement that the junta's obedient electoral commission is banning the National League for Democracy is a blatantly undemocratic attempt to prolong military rule in defiance of the people," Dr Sasa, spokesman and minister in the National Unity Government, said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The junta has promised to hold new elections within two years.

