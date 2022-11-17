Myanmar media: military releases 6,000 prisoners including four foreigners under amnesty
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Myanmar media reported on Thursday the military had released 6,000 prisoners including four foreigners under an amnesty.
Myanmar Now, an independent news outlet, cited the military council as saying the pardons were granted because it was Myanmar National Day.
Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
