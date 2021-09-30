Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Myanmar military blames economic situation on COVID-19 waves

People are seen at a market after army seized power in a coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The economic difficulties in Myanmar have been caused by two waves of COVID-19 infections and the government is doing its best to resolve the situation as soon as possible, military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said on Thursday.

The central bank had also been unable to meet local demand for dollars, he told a news conference, speaking after the kyat currency hit new lows this week. He said the government will take full responsibility.

Reporting by Reuters Staff Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

