Myanmar military says junta leader to join ASEAN summit -Nikkei Asia

Reuters
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A spokesman for Myanmar's military has confirmed that junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will attend a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders at the weekend, Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday.

Spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the military commander would attend the Jakarta meeting on Saturday of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Nikkei Asia reported.

Zaw Min Tun did not answer calls from Reuters seeking confirmation of the report.

