Asia Pacific

Myanmar military says to ramp up oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge

Commuters wearing protective masks ride a bus, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Yangon, Myanmar, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin

July 12 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military authorities will ensure that oxygen plants operate at full capacity to help treat COVID-19 patients as cases in the Southeast Asian country hit record highs, an army spokesman said on Monday.

Zaw Min Tun told a news conference that vaccinations would be extended to those below the age of 18. He said Myanmar had an agreement with Russia for the production of five million vaccine doses a year.

Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

