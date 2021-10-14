Myanmar military won't allow ASEAN envoy to meet Suu Kyi - spokesman

Myanmar's military junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun speaks during the information ministry's press conference in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military will not block a special Southeast Asian envoy from visiting the country but will not allow him to meet detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, because she is charged with crimes, a spokesman said.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, in comments issued by the military dated Wednesday, also said a delay in the United Nations approving the military government's U.N. ambassador nomination had political intentions.

