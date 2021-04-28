Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Myanmar National Unity Govt PM urges ASEAN to engage with them

General view of the ASEAN leaders' meeting at the the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24, 2021. Courtesy of Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Myanmar's National Unity Government, which includes ousted lawmakers, appreciates the support from Southeast Asian countries, but the body's prime minister said he was concerned by "any misrepresentation of facts by the military'.

In his first statement since Saturday's meeting hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the junta leader, National Unity Prime Minister Mahn Winn Khaing Thann also said there should be an unconditional release of political prisoners, including Aung San Suu Kyi, for any constructive dialogue.

The Myanmar military overthrew the elected government of Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, detaining her and other civilian politicians.

