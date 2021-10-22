Myanmar rejects ASEAN decision to exclude junta leader from summit

Flags are seen outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military government said on Friday it rejected a decision by its neighbours to invite only a non-political representative to an upcoming regional summit, in what was an unprecedented snub to the leader of a Feb. 1 coup.

The junta's foreign ministry said in a press release that heads of state or government of Myanmar enjoyed equal and full rights to participate in summits of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The next summit is due to take place on Oct. 26-28.

The decision taken by ASEAN foreign ministers at an emergency meeting last Friday was an unusually bold step for the consensus-driven bloc, which traditionally favours a policy of engagement and non-interference.

The junta said after the meeting that the decision went against ASEAN's longtime central principle of consensus.

Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.