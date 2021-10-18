Asia Pacific
Myanmar to release 5,600 held over anti-junta protests - state tv
1 minute read
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Myanmar will release more than 5,636 people arrested over their roles in protests against its ruling military, according to an announcement on state television on Monday.
The amnesty was for humanitarian reasons, it said, blaming outlawed opposition groups for stoking the unrest.
Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kim Coghill
