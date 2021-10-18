Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Myanmar to release 5,600 held over anti-junta protests - state tv

1 minute read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Myanmar will release more than 5,636 people arrested over their roles in protests against its ruling military, according to an announcement on state television on Monday.

The amnesty was for humanitarian reasons, it said, blaming outlawed opposition groups for stoking the unrest.

Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:34 AM UTC

Analysis: Echoing the opposition, Japan's Kishida woos voters with Abenomics critique

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seeking to steal opposition thunder at this month's general election by mimicking their criticism of predecessor Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics", promising to shrink income gaps and bolster the middle class.

Asia Pacific
Some Sydney school students return as more COVID-19 curbs eased
Asia Pacific
New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown in battle on Delta variant
Asia Pacific
Myanmar junta leader blames opponents for prolonging unrest
Asia Pacific
Malaysian court releases convicted ex-PM Najib's passport for trip to Singapore