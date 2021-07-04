Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases

2 minute read

An army parliament member receives the AstraZeneca Covishield coronavirus disease vaccine ahead of the new parliament opening in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Thar Byaw/File Photo

July 4 (Reuters) - Myanmar's health ministry reported a daily record of 2,318 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 35 deaths.

A new outbreak has grown rapidly in the Southeast Asian country, where the health system and anti-coronavirus measures have foundered since a Feb. 1 military coup.

The rate of positive tests, at more than 22%, was also higher than during the previous peak in case numbers late last year.

Reuters was unable to reach the junta-controlled health ministry for additional comment.

The elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi had brought two waves of the new coronavirus under control with a programme of testing and quarantine. It had just begun a vaccination campaign before it was overthrown.

After the army took power, doctors and other healthworkers have been at the forefront of a Civil Disobedience Movement in which they have stopped work in official positions to show their opposition to the junta.

Some people have refused to go to military hospitals for treatment or to get vaccinations as a way to show they regard the military authorities as illegitimate.

Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Alex Richardson and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:08 PM UTCSome Philippine troops jump before military plane crashes in flames, killing at least 45

A Philippines Air Force troop plane crashed and broke up in flames on a southern island on Sunday, killing at least 45 people after some jumped free, officials said, in the country's worst military air disaster in nearly 30 years.

Asia PacificMyanmar forces kill 25 in raid on town, resident and media say
Asia PacificJapan rescue work continues after deadly landslides, 20 missing
Asia PacificSuga's LDP could fall short in Tokyo local election as Olympics looms
Asia PacificThailand to ease COVID-19 curbs on some construction projects