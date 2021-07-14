Myanmar sees record coronavirus deaths and infections

Locals line up with their tanks to refill oxygen during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Yangon, Myanmar, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

July 14 (Reuters) - Military-ruled Myanmar reported record numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesday, as it suffers its most severe wave of infections so far.

Citing health ministry figures, state-run MRTV said there were 7,089 new cases and 145 deaths from COVID-19, a sharp rise from the previous day's figures.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.