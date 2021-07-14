Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Myanmar sees record coronavirus deaths and infections

Locals line up with their tanks to refill oxygen during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Yangon, Myanmar, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

July 14 (Reuters) - Military-ruled Myanmar reported record numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesday, as it suffers its most severe wave of infections so far.

Citing health ministry figures, state-run MRTV said there were 7,089 new cases and 145 deaths from COVID-19, a sharp rise from the previous day's figures.

