Myanmar sees record coronavirus deaths and infections
July 14 (Reuters) - Military-ruled Myanmar reported record numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesday, as it suffers its most severe wave of infections so far.
Citing health ministry figures, state-run MRTV said there were 7,089 new cases and 145 deaths from COVID-19, a sharp rise from the previous day's figures.
Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty
