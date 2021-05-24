Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the joint news conference of the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters

Myanmar state television showed deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi in court on Monday in the first pictures of her to emerge since she was overthrown in a Feb. 1 coup.

Suu Kyi, 75, was shown in the dock, sitting upright with her hands in her lap and wearing a surgical mask. She sits next to ousted president Win Myint and another defendant as two police officers stand behind them.

