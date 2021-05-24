Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia PacificMyanmar state TV shows Suu Kyi in court in first pictures since coup

Reuters
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the joint news conference of the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters

Myanmar state television showed deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi in court on Monday in the first pictures of her to emerge since she was overthrown in a Feb. 1 coup.

Suu Kyi, 75, was shown in the dock, sitting upright with her hands in her lap and wearing a surgical mask. She sits next to ousted president Win Myint and another defendant as two police officers stand behind them.

