Myanmar to vaccinate Rohingya minority, won't leave any behind -army spokesman

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Myanmar will vaccinate the minority Rohingya people against the coronavirus in Rakhine state, a spokesman for its ruling military council said on Friday.

Spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a news conference the minority were "our people as well" adding, "we will not leave anyone behind" in the vaccination programme. He referred to the Rohingya as Bengali.

Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Ed Davies

