Myanmar to vaccinate Rohingya minority, won't leave any behind -army spokesman

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Myanmar will vaccinate the minority Rohingya people against the coronavirus in Rakhine state, a spokesman for its ruling military council said on Friday.

Spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a news conference the minority were "our people as well" adding, "we will not leave anyone behind" in the vaccination programme. He referred to the Rohingya as Bengali.

