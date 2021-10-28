Myanmar's future ASEAN attendance 'the million dollar question' - Malaysia minister

Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during the news conference at the end of the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) September 12, 2019 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Beijing, China. Andrea Verdelli/Pool via REUTERS

Oct 28 (Reuters) - It remains unclear whether Myanmar will attend the next meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), after its junta this week chose not to send non-political representation, Malaysian Foreign Minister said on Thursday.

Asked if Myanmar would continue to be part of ASEAN meetings, Saifuddin Abdullah told a news conference: "That's the million dollar question which I cannot answer."

He stressed that the no-show was Myanmar's decision.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by James Pearson

