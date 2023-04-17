Myanmar's junta pardons over 3,000 prisoners for New Year, military statement says















April 17 (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta has released 3,113 prisoners, including 98 foreigners, to mark the country's traditional New Year on Monday, according to a statement from the military government published on pro-military Telegram channels.

A junta spokesperson did not answer a phone call seeking comment.

(This story has been corrected to fix spelling of Myanmar in headline and paragraph 1)

Reporting by Reuters Staff Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kim Coghill











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.