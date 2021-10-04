Skip to main content

Myanmar's lack of cooperation means hard to have junta boss at ASEAN summit -Malaysia minister

A bird flies near the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Myanmar's failure to cooperate with a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will make it difficult to have the country's junta leader attend an upcoming summit of the group, Malaysia's foreign minister said on Monday.

Saifuddin Abdullah in a Tweet said he expressed disappointment at a meeting of his ASEAN counterparts over the non-cooperation of Myanmar's ruling military council. Myanmar's top general in April committed to a five-step peace roadmap following its Feb. 1 coup.

