Myanmar's Suu Kyi back in court after absence, still 'somewhat dizzy' -lawyer

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court on Tuesday, a day after a non-appearance on health grounds, seeming relieved, but saying she was still "somewhat dizzy", her lawyer said.

Suu Kyi, 76, who is on trial over multiple charges filed since her removal in a Feb. 1 military coup, was unable to appear on Monday due to dizziness and drowsiness that her legal team said was caused by motion sickness while being driven to court.

