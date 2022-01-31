Myanmar's Suu Kyi to go on trial for election fraud on Feb. 14 -source

Jan 31 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myammar will start the election fraud trial of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 14, a source familiar with the proceedings said on Monday.

Suu Kyi faces trial in more than a dozen cases and so far has been sentenced to a combined six years in detention by a court in the capital Naypyitaw, in legal proceedings derided by the international community as a sham. She has denied the army's accusations of influencing the election in 2020 poll swept by her party.

Reporting by Reuters Staff Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty

