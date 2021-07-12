Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'gravely concerned' about coronavirus, lawyer says

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the opening session of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

July 12 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi is "gravely concerned" about the country's worsening coronavirus situation, her lawyer said on Monday.

Khin Maung Zaw said Suu Kyi voiced her concern during a meeting of her legal team before a court appearance on Monday. Suu Kyi has been detained since a Feb. 1 coup and is on trial charged with multiple offences, which her legal team reject.

