Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'gravely concerned' about coronavirus, lawyer says

July 12 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi is "gravely concerned" about the country's worsening coronavirus situation, her lawyer said on Monday.

Khin Maung Zaw said Suu Kyi voiced her concern during a meeting of her legal team before a court appearance on Monday. Suu Kyi has been detained since a Feb. 1 coup and is on trial charged with multiple offences, which her legal team reject.

