Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit by 5 new corruption charges - source

State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi attends a special lunch on sustainable development on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ousted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and deposed President Win Myint will face five additional charges of corruption, each carrying a maximum of 15 years in prison, a source familiar with the proceedings said on Friday.

The cases centre on the hiring a helicopter while in office, said the source, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.