Myanmar's Suu Kyi requests less court time over 'strained health' -lawyer

State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi attends the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday asked a judge to reduce the frequency of her court hearings due to strained health, her lawyer said.

Suu Kyi, who is on trial and attending court sessions in multiple cases, requested they each be heard every two weeks, not every week, chief lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said by text message. He did not specify how Suu Kyi's health was impacted.

