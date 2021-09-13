Skip to main content

Myanmar's Suu Kyi skips court over dizziness - lawyer

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the joint news conference of the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was unable to attend a scheduled court hearing for health reasons, a member of her legal team said on Monday, describing her condition as dizziness caused by motion sickness.

Min Min Soe told Reuters Suu Kyi, 76, who has been detained on various charges since the Feb. 1 army coup, did not have the coronavirus but felt ill having not traveled in a vehicle for a long time.

