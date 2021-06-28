Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Myanmar's Suu Kyi warns on COVID-19 as cases spike

2 minute read

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi visits a hospital where medical workers receive AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, after the country received 1.5 million doses of the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Thar Byaw

June 28 (Reuters) - Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi sent a message to the people from detention on Monday urging them to be more careful of COVID-19, her lawyers said, as the number of daily cases hit the highest since mid-December.

Myanmar's health system and its anti-coronavirus campaign have foundered since Suu Kyi's government was overthrown on Feb. 1, with many health workers stopping work in protest against the junta.

Lawyer Min Min Soe said Suu Kyi had asked about the coronavirus situation when she appeared in court on Monday. Charges against her include breaking coronavirus protocols. Her supporters say they are politically motivated.

"She told the lawyers to be careful of COVID-19, reminding us to wash our hands and wear masks," Min Min Soe said. "She also asked to send the same message to the people to be more cautious of COVID-19."

The junta-controlled health ministry reported 1,225 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest daily total since mid-December, when Suu Kyi's government brought the last big wave of infections under control.

Reuters was unable to reach the health ministry for comment on Suu Kyi's message.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar on Monday published 12 points of advice from the ministry on preventing the coronavirus. It urged everyone to comply.

Some health experts say the real rate of infections is likely to be much higher than that indicated by the official figures, because testing collapsed after the coup.

Testing in the past week averaged around 5,500 tests a day compared to more than 17,000 a day in the week before the coup.

The rate of positive tests rose to nearly 19 percent on Monday - a much higher rate than before the coup and not far from its peak in October 2020.

Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:56 AM UTCAnalysis: North Korea sees 'propaganda value' in slimmer Kim, analysts say

A rare mention in North Korean state media of leader Kim Jong Un's health could be intended to head off speculation and play up shared sacrifice amid food shortages, analysts said.

Asia PacificFactbox: North Korea's history of secrecy over leaders' health
Asia PacificS.Korea to develop 'Iron Dome'-style defence system to counter North's artillery
Asia PacificSettlements locked down as Fiji endures deadly coronavirus wave
Asia PacificHong Kong police refuse permission for rally to mark handover

Hong Kong police on Monday denied permission for a rally on July 1, the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, citing coronavirus restrictions, the organisers said.