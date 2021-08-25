Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

N. Korea to convene parliament as economic woes cause strain

2 minute read

General view of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang April 11, 2019 photo released on April 12, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the isolated state's rubber-stamp parliament, will meet on Sept. 28 to discuss economic policy and other issues, state media reported on Thursday, as the country faces mounting economic crises.

On the agenda are "modification and supplementation" of the national economic plan, as well as laws related to city and country development, education and recycling, KCNA news agency reported.

The North's parliament rarely meets and usually serves to approve decisions on issues such as governing structures and budgets that have been created by the state's powerful Workers' Party, members of which form the vast majority of the assembly.

The decision to convene the parliament came at a plenary meeting of the SPA's standing committee on Tuesday, KCNA said.

North Korea's economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020 as it was battered by continued U.N. sanctions, COVID-19 lockdown measures and bad weather, South Korea's central bank has estimated.

North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases, but closed borders and imposed strict prevention measures, seeing the pandemic as a matter of national survival.

In June, leader Kim Jong Un said the country faced a "tense" food situation, citing the pandemic and last year's typhoons. This summer has seen another round of damaging storms, raising concerns that the harvest could be affected.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · August 25, 2021 · 12:22 PM UTC

Relatives of Philippine drug war victims alarmed by Duterte's talk of staying on

Philippine activists and the families of victims in a drug war that has killed thousands view with dread the possibility of President Rodrigo Duterte staying on as vice-president for six more years after his time in the top job ends next year.

Asia Pacific
Sydney hospitals battle coronavirus as daily infections hit record
Asia Pacific
Retailers agree to extend Bangladeshi garment workers' safety pact
Asia Pacific
EXCLUSIVE Hong Kong's former chief judge says upholding rule of law not political
Asia Pacific
Top Japan adviser blasts visit by IOC's Bach as COVID curbs expand