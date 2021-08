NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is seen after giving a speech during a memorial service at the Oslo Cathedral ten years after the Oslo and Utoeya island bomb attack, in Oslo, Norway, July 22, 2021. NTB/Torstein Boee/via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Taliban on Tuesday to facilitate the departure of all those who want to leave Afghanistan, and said the Western defence alliance has agreed to send additional evacuation planes to Kabul.