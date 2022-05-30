Nepal authorities recover bodies of 14 persons who were on board crashed plane

A general view of a Tara Air plane crash site during the rescue operation at Thasang, Nepal May 30, 2022. Fishtail Air Pvt Ltd Captain Nikalas Fjellgren/Handout via REUTERS

KATHMANDU, May 30 (Reuters) - Rescue workers in Nepal have so far recovered 14 bodies from the crash site of a small plane carrying 22 people that went down in a remote region, an airport official said on Monday.

"The search for others is continuing," said Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.