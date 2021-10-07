New Japan leader likely to stick to economic policy -Fitch

Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 4, 2021. Toru Hanai/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to continue the broad economic policies of predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, including support for the central bank's massive stimulus programme, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday.

"The economy should benefit in the near term from an ebbing of the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of the impact of policy reforms" proposed by Kishida, it said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

