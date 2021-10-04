Skip to main content

New Japan PM Kishida unveils cabinet stacked with ex-premier Abe's allies

Japan's newly-elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled on Monday a cabinet line-up featuring allies of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ensuring the influence of the latter's conservative base.

Of the 20 posts, 13 are filled by people with no prior cabinet experience, in line with Kishida's pledge to give chances to new people, but the majority of heavyweight jobs will go to allies of Abe, or outgoing finance minister Taro Aso.

