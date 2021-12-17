New Zealand business confidence drops further in December

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

WELLINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment continued its slide in December, weighed down by concerns over finding skilled labour and the rising non-wage cost inflation, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Friday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 23.2% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead, compared with 16.4% in the previous poll in November.

A net 11.8% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, down from 15.0% last month.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporitng by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.