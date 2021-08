Lambton Quay is devoid of people on the first day of a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wellington, New Zealand, August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday.

Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in New South Wales, Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar

