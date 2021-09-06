Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs

People queue up for takeaway food as a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown eases in Wellington, New Zealand, September 1, 2021, REUTERS/Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 for a third day in a row on Monday, ahead of a decision on whether coronavirus restrictions would be eased in most of the country.

All new cases were in Auckland, the epicentre of the current outbreak, and took the total number of infections to 821, the health ministry said in a statement.

The government is set to decide on Monday whether coronavirus restrictions enforced in the country will be eased.

