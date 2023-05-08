New Zealand defence spending set to increase by around $472 million















WELLINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand will invest a further NZ$419 million ($264.18 million) to boost the salaries of Defence Force personnel and NZ$328 million to upgrade Defence Force assets and infrastructure, Defence Minister Andrew Little said on Monday.

The boost to payroll was so the Defence Force can maintain and attract the skills, experience and expertise needed, Little said in a statement.

The NZ$328 million investment in infrastructure will go toward upgrading frigates and Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles as well as building a new fuels precinct at Ohakea air force base in the North Island.

The Defence Force has been struggling with high levels of staff attrition resulting in the idling of three ships and the early retirement of the P-3 Orion fleet, leaving New Zealand with limited air surveillance capability.

($1 = 1.5860 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Christopher Cushing











