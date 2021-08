Lambton Quay is devoid of people on the first day of a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wellington, New Zealand, August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand has 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total infections associated with the current community outbreak to 31, the health ministry said in a statement.

Of the 11 new cases, eight are in Auckland and three are in Wellington. The three in Wellington had recently travelled to Auckland, the statement said.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar

