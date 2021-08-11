Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
New Zealand designates Indonesia, Fiji as high-risk countries due to COVID-19

A woman wearing a protective face mask and a face shield walks near a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

WELLINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Wednesday designated Indonesia and Fiji as very high-risk countries due to escalating COVID-19 case numbers, and placed limits on travel from them.

Travel to New Zealand from Indonesia and Fiji will be restricted to New Zealand citizens, their partners and children, and parents of dependent children who are New Zealand citizens, COVID-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Other travellers, including New Zealand residents, are required to spend 14 days outside of Indonesia before flying to New Zealand, he said.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing

