New Zealand economy contracts 0.2% in first quarter

A sailing boat can be seen in front of the central business district (CBD) of Wellington in New Zealand, July 2, 2017. Picture taken July 2, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

WELLINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's gross domestic product (GDP) declined 0.2% in the first quarter from the previous quarter due in part to a decline in the primary industries sector, official data showed on Thursday.

The figure was below the median forecast from economists polled by Reuters, who expected production-based growth to increase 0.6% for the quarter.

Annual GDP rose 1.2%, below a Reuters poll forecast of a 2.7% rise.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.