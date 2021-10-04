Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown but eases some curbs

1 minute read

The normally bustling High Street in Auckland’s CBD is largely deserted during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

WELLINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended the level 3 lockdown in its biggest city Auckland on Monday, but said some restrictions will ease.

Ardern said from Wednesday Aucklanders will be able to connect with loved ones outdoors with no more than two households gathering at a time, up to a maximum of 10 people.

Early childhood education will return and people can also move around for recreation such as beach visits and hunting, she said.

