New Zealand finance minister: Govt accounts in solid shape to respond to impact of cyclone















WELLINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Thursday the government's books were in good shape to meet the challenge ahead and support New Zealanders facing cost of living increases and extreme weather events such as Cyclone Gabrielle.

"The extreme weather that New Zealand has experienced recently is putting families and businesses under even more pressure, with some losing their homes and livelihoods. We are committed to continuing to support them through these difficult times," Robertson said.

He added that Treasury was currently assessing the economic and fiscal impact.

Gabrielle, which reached New Zealand on Sunday before making its way down the east coast of the North Island, left at least five people dead, cut off entire towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock, and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops.

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Chris Reese and Franklin Paul











