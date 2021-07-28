Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
New Zealand gives provisional nod to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Boxes of AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at a walk-in vaccination centre in Algiers, Algeria June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

WELLINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older, acting minister for COVID-19 response, Dr Ayesha Verrall, said on Thursday.

New Zealand secured 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine through an advance purchase agreement with the company last year.

The country has only been using the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

