New Zealand gives provisional nod to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
WELLINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older, acting minister for COVID-19 response, Dr Ayesha Verrall, said on Thursday.
New Zealand secured 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine through an advance purchase agreement with the company last year.
The country has only been using the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine so far.
