New Zealand grants exemption to Australian rugby team for Bledisloe Cup

WELLINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Tuesday that the Australian rugby team has been granted an exemption to enter the country to play next month's Bledisloe Cup.

Travel between Australia and New Zealand was suspended last week following the worsening of a coronavirus outbreak in Australia, putting the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship in doubt.

The Wallabies will travel from their base in Queensland on a charter flight to Auckland on Friday morning, Sports Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement.

The exemption means the Bledisloe match in Auckland can take place on Aug. 7, he said, adding that decisions on the other games are dependent on ongoing discussions between New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Tom Hogue

