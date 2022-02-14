New Zealand homes sales and prices ease in January

Residential houses can be seen along a road in a suburb of Auckland in New Zealand, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

WELLINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Compounding factors are influencing a decrease in house prices and sales activity in New Zealand, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Median nationwide house values were down 2.2% in January compared to the previous month, according to REINZ.

Seasonally adjusted nationwide median house prices ticked up slightly to 1.4% in January from December and were up 20.3% year on year, according to REINZ.

The number of residential property sales decreased 28.6% in January, from 5,135 in January 2021 to 3,665.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by xxxx

