Asia Pacific

New Zealand lockdown to be extended until at least Friday - media

1 minute read

Lambton Quay is devoid of people on the first day of a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wellington, New Zealand, August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand is set to stay in COVID-19 lockdown until at least midnight Friday, New Zealand Herald reported without giving the source of the information.

Auckland, which is the epicentre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, may be in lockdown for longer, the report said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce a decision shortly on whether she will extend or end the lockdown.

Currently, the country of 5.1 million is under lockdown until midnight on Tuesday.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar

