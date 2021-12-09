Asia Pacific
New Zealand manufacturing activity dips in November
WELLINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector saw a lower level of expansion for November, a survey showed on Friday.
The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) was 50.6, down from 54.3 in the previous month.
A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.
Repoting by Praveen Menon; editing by xxxx
